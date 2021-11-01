Brodak DH Tiger Moth

The DH Tiger Moth biplane has always been a favorite among RC modelers and is known as a notoriously good flier. The Tiger Moth kit from Brodak is perfect for those who like larger, slow flying scale park fliers. With a wing span of 55 inches, the model is ideal for a 450 brushless outrunner power system. Priced at $155.95, the Tiger Moth is built primarily of balsa and lite-ply and incorporates traditional old school “stick and tissue” construction. The wingtips and tail section outlines are laminated balsa for maximum strength and a minimum of weight. The wings use the “egg crate” style of construction making the assembly quick and accurate. And the wings are removable (in pairs) for easy transportation. To complete the Tiger Moth you will also need a 20Abrushless speed control, four Hitec 55 HS servos, and three rolls of covering material (all available from Brodak).
