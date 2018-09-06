40% Aluminum DHC-2 Beaver

Would you believe over 2,000 rivets hold this beautiful airframe together? Just like its full-size big brother, this 230-inch-span scale aircraft has aluminum sheet covering. A Moki 420cc 5-cylinder radial engine spinning a custom 40-inch prop lets it fly at speeds of up to 60mph. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for filming this giant at the LMA Airshow at Cosford, UK!
7 Comments
Nice bird! As for the pilot almost sticking his hand in to the running prop at 21 seconds, not very smart. The plane is very under powered and you can hear it struggling in flight. The power to weight ratio is way off and causing it to be very unstable. Those dhc2’s should be able to come in and “hover” land on 50 feet of runway. Have a look at the full scale one on you tube, search dhc2 short stops and hover. I still don’t see a point in going to this size of rc model. Get in a full size aircraft, it’s much safer and enjoyable. That aircraft should be grounded till one can figure out the power to weight ratio better. Be safe about this hobby otherwise we will all suffer sooner than later.
Beautiful craftsmanship! A bit scary risking all those hours of work and $$$ in those windy conditions. Can only guess at the power to weight ratio w/o specific info–it sure didn’t jump off the runway. On planes of this size the pilots always seem to be: hand starting the motor and standing behind the running prop for final adjustments (or using an rpm meter). The camera angles make this look risky (but so is being a spectator of models big enough to take you out)!
Well I wanted to write more, but Brad pretty much covered most of my comments. Thank you Brad!
Well contrary to the others, I think this guy did a great job of flying a scale plane in a scale manner. His landings need some work but other than that he’s done a great job. Very stable in the air and the radial is humming along. Just need to let go of the elevator when the wheels touch so it doesn’t bounce.
Learn the rudder.
remarkable
Uffffff!