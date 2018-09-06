40% Aluminum DHC-2 Beaver

Would you believe over 2,000 rivets hold this beautiful airframe together? Just like its full-size big brother, this 230-inch-span scale aircraft has aluminum sheet covering. A Moki 420cc 5-cylinder radial engine spinning a custom 40-inch prop lets it fly at speeds of up to 60mph. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for filming this giant at the LMA Airshow at Cosford, UK!