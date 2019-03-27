Log In
Monster 400cc Chinese Yak

Debra Cleghorn
This Yak 11 is powered by a Moki 400cc radial and 38 x 18 prop! The 50-pound aerobat is an Airworld model that’s designed for 250cc power, but strengthened to handle the 400cc Moki. Pilot and owner Ali Machinchy notes that the plane was built and painted by Phil Noel at Pinnacle Aviation and has a scale paint scheme from the Chinese Air Force. Ali adds, “The plane is without a doubt the best warbird that I have ever owned. I have had larger more impressive ones, but none that tick as many boxes as this. Its big enough to make an impression. Yet small enough to be easy to handle. It can fly like a warbird, or a Reno racer. Its super strong yet solid and predictable. Its one of those rare cases that if I were to sell it, or lose it. I would be ordering another the very next day!” It sure is a beauty, and we thank Pete and Dean Coxon for shooting this great video and sharing it on YouTube.

 

 

