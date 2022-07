Quick video of the 5280 RC TrueFire LED afterburner kit featured in the September issue. A picture doesn’t do it justice so we shot a quick video at the flying field that shows how it advances the flicker and intensity as you increase the throttle stick.

The TrueFire adds that extra touch of realism to your EDF jet. Kits are available for most popular EDF jets and can be customized for special projects such as the one they made for my Phoenix Model 90mm Thunderstreak.