Monster 62% Scale Stearman PT-17

Is this the largest RC Biplane in the world?

We are always impressed and pleasantly surprised by the talented modelers from around the world who push the boundaries of our hobby. The most recent addition to the monster scale league is from designer and builder Frans Tanghe from the Netherlands with his stupendous 62% scale Stearman PT-17.

With a wingspan of 19.85 feet, his Kadet primary trainer biplane is 15 feet long and weighs 253 pounds and is built like a cross between a giant RC model and an ultralight experimental aircraft. It features heavy duty shock absorbing landing gear and is powered with a Valach Motors 800cc radial engine swings an impressive 48-inch propeller. Turning at 3,800 rpm it producing a whooping 45 horse power.

The video is courtsey of YouTube/Stephan Eich.