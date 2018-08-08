Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Indoor 8-foot-span A-10

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, From the Flightline
You wouldn’t think an 8-foot-span aircraft could easily navigate an indoor flying venue, but pilot Daniel Hör makes it look easy with this A-10 Thunderbolt II! Powered by two Electro Accu ducted fans using a 4S 1200mAh LiPo pack, the Depron foam plane uses 12 servos and is equipped with an onboard camera. At 1:30 into the video, the big jet slows down to an unbelievably slow pace! Thanks to RC Media World for taking this video at the Modell-Hobby-Spiel in Leipzig, Germany.

Updated: August 8, 2018 — 10:50 AM
31 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Jeff lee

    Very cool, smooth flight great handling of this piglet very impressed in Wisconsin USA…

    Reply
  2. Frank Raggle

    The indoor flying was impressive, but the dirty slow-flying was amazing! Great work!

    Reply
    1. Bobby

      Exactly what I observed – so much more stable with flaps deployed.
      Mow – what I’d like to see flying is the big red triplane that was on camera a few times!

      Reply
      1. Craig

        Me too….!

        Reply
  3. Steve

    makes it “look” easy.. cool plane and nice flying!!

    Reply
  4. Ricardo Assad

    It has some amount of helim gas inside???It seems like a ballom…

    Reply
    1. Ricardo Assad

      I mean “helium” gas…..

      Reply
      1. Tj Mabelitini

        No helium, it’s made of very light foam the size allows it to fly at extremely low speed. It looks easy to fly because it is. They are enjoyable and relaxing to fly.

        Reply
  5. Mervin

    Want one

    Reply
  6. Rich Uravitch

    Remarkable achievement! Encouraging to see modelers and innovators are alive and well somewhere in the world!

    Reply
  7. Rick Steinport

    I want one……………….

    Reply
  8. Simon

    How much does it weight? It does not move in a quite characteristic way.

    Reply
  9. Manne Hurlbatt

    Pity about the poor taste with the background music

    Reply
  10. Ricardo Assad

    It looks like there is helium gas inside to keep it flying so slow.
    Amazing

    Reply
  11. Americo Camacho

    Owsome
    Agreed with the bad background music

    Reply
  12. Wes Carlile

    I know what I am adding to my Christmas list

    Reply
  13. Feroze Gilani

    What a show, great performance by both the plane & pilot .

    Reply
  14. David

    Would love to know who made/has the kit.. awesome plane!

    Reply
  15. JL

    That is one great plane, mind you I loaded weapons on the real one. But to fly one that big, and that slow is awesome

    Reply
  16. Rogerio Araujo

    Funtastic!!!!

    Reply
  17. Joe silence

    Excelente stability

    Reply
  18. Rocky

    Is it true he has helium cells inside the wing and fuselage? How else can a large 8 foot wingspan plane take off in just 3 feet?

    Reply
  19. Rocky

    Is it true he has helium cells inside the wing and fuselage? How else do you explain a large 8 foot wingspan plane taking off in just 3 feet?

    Reply
    1. day

      He took off with full flaps. Made for a very short take off run.

      Reply
  20. Scott Black

    Where does this take place? Is it a competition? Would love to see the Fokker DR1 fly too!

    (IndyHobbies.com is a NFP site I created and operate for fun and to help other Indiana RC modelers. It’s been up about 10 years now.

    Reply
  21. RON STEWART

    That was amazing, where can I buy one of those!

    Reply
  22. Zaim Pasovic

    Incredibly nice flight.Congratulations.

    Reply
  23. Vic Minetola

    A virtual ballet. Whatta show. Loved the functional realism of the flaps. Sure was surprised to see landing gear pop out!

    Reply
  24. Bob

    What a great model! Seems like the largest and most innovative models are coming out out Europe these days. It would be great to see this plane fly outdoors. One problem with model planes is that they don’t fly at “scale speeds” because of the “scale effect”. But this ultra-lightweight model could fly at speeds that would truly reflect a scale appearance in flight and when landing.

    Reply
  25. Pete Rossi

    I think it would be great if someone from the Model Airplane News staff would attempt to contact the pilot and find out if there are plans for this A-10, or if it comes in a kit. I think it would make a great future build article for the magazine.

    Great video!! And as the A-10 is a proven warrior, the music fits perfectly.

    Reply
  26. Rick Raiola

    I would like a kit or plans. My favorite war bird

    Reply

