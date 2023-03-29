Aeropanda showing off the new Kinetix at Florida Jets!

One of the new models we saw flying at Florida Jets was the Sergio Testa Jets Kinetix that is imported from Argentina and distributed in the US by AeroPanda. This unique looking jet has a 2.5 meter (98 inch) wingspan and is 2.7 meters (106″) long.

Available in a wide variety of color schemes, the Kinetix starts at $4650 for the airframe and pipe. A number of options such as a cockpit kit and larger fuel tank are

availalbe.

The example flown at Florida Jets is equipped with a Jet Central Rhino (200N) turbine and flown with a Jeti Radio system, Demon Cortex Pro gyro, Powerbox Mercury and MKS HV servos.

http://www.aeropanda.com

http://www.powerbox-americas.com

http://www.mksservosusa.com