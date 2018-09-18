Amazing L-39 Albatros Jet

— World’s Largest Turbine Powered Jet

Today, turbine jets are very popular and you can see them at most scale competitions. As jets developed from glow powered ducted-fan-power systems to true turbine power, their sizes started to increase. Really big turbine jets fall in the 1/3 scale size, but now there are even bigger jets in the Monster scale size knocking on the half-scale door. This impressive L-39 Albatros is a try show plane and it is almost half-scale.

This triple-X size L-39 Albatros has a wingspan: 3,50m and is 4,50m long The jet is 1:2,7-scale and it has a takeoff weight of 49,5Kg. Piloted by Marc Petrak at the Euroflugtage event in Rheidt Niederkassel, Germany, Marc showed off the amazing aerobatic performance of his monster Albatros.