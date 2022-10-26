Amazing Spirit of St. Louis!

I’ve learned throughout my travels that there are many stunning models that are built by people who don’t compete at Top Gun or Scale Masters, yet invest the same time and effort into their models. They are found at flying fields and local events around the country and one such model is this Spirit of St. Louis.

This beautiful 1/4-scale model was built by Chris Beehler from Long Valley, NJ. Find out more about this historic aircraft and Chris’ family connection to the world famous flight in our January 2023 issue of Model Airplane News.

If you know a model you think should be featured, drop me a line at AndrewG@airage.com