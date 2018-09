When it comes to fun and scale competition, few places measure up to the sights, sounds, and ambience that is the WW I RC Jamboree hosted by the Mid-Hudson Radio Control Society at the world famous Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

This year the aerodrome celebrated its 60th birthday, while the Jamboree itself enjoyed its 52nd birthday.Here’s our exclusive rundown of all the winners.

To see this and other exclusive online content, Click Here to subscribe to the Model Airplane New Premium Website.