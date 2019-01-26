Aussie Spitfire in 1/4 Scale

This 1/4-scale Spitfire sports the scheme of a full-size Mk VIII aircraft that’s still flying and based at the Temora Aviation Museum in New South Wales, Australia. Built by Malcom Harle from the Flying Legends kit designed by Mike Booth, the 110-inch-span plane is powered by a Desert Aircraft 85cc gas engine turning a 26×10 prop. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon, who videotaped Malcom flying in 15mph winds — with a crosswind! — at the Greenacres meet in Walsall, UK.