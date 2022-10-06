Awesome engineering!

The General Dynamics F-111 Aardvark is a (now retired) multi-role supersonic strike aircraft. Like the F-14, the F-111 is rarely modeled due to the twin engine and swing wing design. Chris Patterson from Australia designed and built this F-111 that is powered by a pair of 120N turbine engines and uses linear actuators to replicate the wing sweep mechanism of the full scale Aardvark, or “Pig” as it’s known Down Under. His latest iteration includes leading-edge wing slats, spoilers and flaps for improved low-speed handling.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
A very accurate and superb example of the F-111. My sincere compliments to the builder(s). One would be absolutely convinced that this was an actual aircraft when in flight, not to mention the in-cockpit video. Simply amazing! Well done!