B-17 Beauty — Giant Scale!
Check out this this giant-scale Boeing Flying Fortress B-17G with a wingspan of more than 14 feet! This RC warbird weighs in at 54 pounds and is powered by four Roto 25 24cc gas engines. Watch the video to take the walk-around then see the impressive and realistic take-off and landing. What a show!