Back to School! RC Airplane Flaps 101

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, How-To's
Comments
Back to School! RC Airplane Flaps 101

One of our favorite Youtubers and RC expert, Dag, is back at it with a terrific video on flap basics. It’s great for newbies but there’s something here for every pilot. Check it out!

 

Updated: August 8, 2022 — 1:55 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2022
WordPress Lightbox