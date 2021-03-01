Backyard Fly Baby Bipe

Everyone has heard of the Peter M. Bowers designed Fly Baby Bipe. In all sizes, this biplane is easy to build and fun to fly. In the next issue of MAN we have a construction article by Pat Tritle showing how easy his backyard biplane is to build and fly. Pat’s Fly Baby Bipe is made of all-wood construction with typical stick-frame style. The wings incorporate the egg-crate rib and spar assembly. The tail section has bowed outlines for a strong light structure. It isn’t necessary to remove the Fly Baby’s wings for transport. Its one-piece design further simplifies the looks of the plane and keeps the weight down. For a park flyer biplane, it just doesn’t get much better than this!

Download the construction article by clicking below.

Construction Fly Baby_V2

The highly detailed plans contain a lot of assembly and cross-sectional views. A laser-cut short kit containing wood parts and a vacuum-formed plastic cowl and dummy continental engine is available from patscustom-models. com.