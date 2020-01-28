Hangar Login
Balsa Model Flight Simulator

Balsa Model Flight Simulator

Test your engineering abilities with this challenging, detailed model flight simulator that lets you design, build, and fly your own airplanes and battle with others. It also features a detailed career mode where pilots can progress through checkpoint flying, combat, base defense and attack runs or just flying solo. enjoy a full sandbox mode via online or solo play. Just be careful you don’t get your model airplane stuck in a tree. The physics-based sim even lets pilots build and host their own game sessions for up to 16 players. Check out the trailer at ModelAirplaneNews.com/BalsaModelFlightSim and stay tuned for more details on the summer 2020 release. theirregularcorporation.com

