Basic RC Plane Setup Video

When it comes to flying your new model airplane, get into the habit of checking everything out before cranking up your engine. Finding problems before you take off is a lot better than dealing with them in the air. This video highlights some of the basics.
1 Comment
16 to 18 rubber bands to secure a trainer’s wing that size seems pretty excessive … I’d think 8 rubber bands would be plenty.