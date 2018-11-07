MAN Site membership 900x250
Basic RC Plane Setup Video

Gerry Yarrish
1 Comment
When it comes to flying your new model airplane, get into the habit of checking everything out before cranking up your engine. Finding problems before you take off is a lot better than dealing with them in the air. This video highlights some of the basics.

Updated: November 7, 2018 — 2:27 PM
1 Comment

  1. G Biderman

    16 to 18 rubber bands to secure a trainer’s wing that size seems pretty excessive … I’d think 8 rubber bands would be plenty.

