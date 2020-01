We’ve all heard the horror stories about charging lithium packs catching on fire, and the best insurance is to always use a container. The newest in the proven Bat Safe lineup of charging containers is the $39.99 Mini, a 6.5 x 3.9 x 1.9-inch double- walled, insulated steel box with a flame arrestor. Intended for use with up to a 2C, 3S 2200mAh battery, the Mini weighs 1.6 pounds empty. It’s easy to use and comes with a carrying handle and a removable charger stand. bat-safe.com