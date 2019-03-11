Battery Condition ID

With multiple packs you can have more air time at the flying field with your electric airplane without charging between flights. But once a pack has been used, it is difficult to tell which are and are not ready for another flight. A great way to tell the difference is to place a clothespin labeled “Charged” on all your topped off batteries before heading to the flying field. Then when you install the new battery simply remove the label and go fly. This way you’ll never grab a partial pack leading to an unexpected short end to your flight.