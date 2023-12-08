I’ve always liked scale models and building unique aircraft and the Bellanca Cruisemaster is one of those classic general aviation airplanes that’s seldom modeled. To develop my plans I used a 3-view drawing from Bob Banka. My particular model is of a 1951 example I found on Aircraft Shopper Online. I loved the classic turquoise and white color scheme and was pleased to find out that UltraCote turquoise matched. Construction is pretty straightforward and is all balsa.
Great Article and very cool plane!
I own a 1958 14-19-2 Bellanca Cruisemaster and would like to offer a few comments to anyone who would like to build this model.
1) The outline on this model is correct and looks amazingly accurate.
2) The model has a flat bottom wing for ease of construction. This is understandable but robs the model of the single best part of any Bellanca – the Bellanca wing! This airfoil was Giuseppe Bellanca’s own design and is incredible. It is undercamber on the bottom – not easy to build as a model but worth the effort. The plane will cruise at 170 mph on 230 hp but stalls at a mere 43 mph. Any Bellanca ranging from 1948 to the last one made in 1997 shares this identical wing (although the size varies a little). Go find a Cruiseair, Cruisemaster, Viking or Super Viking and copy the wing. Vikings and Super Vikings are still very common at airports. Find one for sale and ask the owner if you can look at the wing.
3) The full scale plane is a true full scale “model” from a construction standpoint. The wing is sheeted wood construction and the fuselage and appendage is fabric covered tube. The author of this article used monocoque construction on the fuse but in reality only the leading edge forward is sheeted, everything from there back should be stick and fabric style. Pick your poison, this would be a lot of work for only a small amount of authenticity gain.
4) From the article its not clear, but a signature trait of the Cruisemaster is the way the landing gear “splay” out. The gear comes straight down perpendicular to the wing but since the wing has dihedral it appears that the gear have been bent outwards on the full scale aircraft. This would be an easy thing to copy on the model.
5) The flaps on the full scale aircraft are very effective. For an authentic model it would be great to add them. From experience it is almost impossible to slow the plane down for landing without them, it is slippery and picks up speed extremely fast!
-Ryan
Love this model. I would also love to do a Bellanca Viking for RC. My father flew one and have always liked the lines of the Viking. So far I’m striking out trying to find a set of plans for one.
the only thing I have to say is, PORTA POTIE!!!!
ya baby!!!