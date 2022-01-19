What goes up must come down! But it’s always best when your RC plane comes down in one piece. Check out this compilation video of pros sticking the landing, shot at various events in Texas and Louisiana over the past year. A MAN shoutout goes to The Traveling Tech Guy and his YouTube channel for pulling together this relaxing and no drama video!
Best RC Landings
