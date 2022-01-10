If you needed proof that crashes and other mishaps happen to the best of us, you need look no further than this compilation of RC models meeting terra firma from father and son UK videographer team Tboborap1. As one YouTube viewer commented, “It’s a shame to see the destruction of such beautiful models but I guess it’s part of the hobby.”
Best (?) RC Plane Crashes
I crashed my plane just like that. It may Have been the same model. I did it three weekends in a row. I repaired it each week. I ended up naming it The Hinge.
It almost seems that some models are jinked. I’ve built a scratch off plans of a Walt Mitchel design “Southern Belle” twice and crashed her twice. Both planes demolished as a result of becoming disoriented.