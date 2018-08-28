MAN Site membership 900x250
Greg Hahn’s 17-foot Gotha Bomber

Gerry Yarrish
One of the most amazing airplane to fly at the WW1 RC Jamboree at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, was Greg Hahn’s Gotha bomber. Greg, who came from New Castle, IN to fly his German 17-foot twin engine bomber, won the Best in Show award with his scratch built bomber that’s powered with twin DLE 40cc twin cylinder engines. It even drops seven scale bombs.

Updated: August 28, 2018 — 9:50 AM
