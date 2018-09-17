Best in Show Winner at Rhinebeck

When it comes to placing high in the standings, our flying buddy and past MAN contributor Brian Perkins has a knack for winning! Recently, he earned the Best in Show award at the WW1 RC Jamboree held at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Hosted by the members of the Mid-Hudson RC Society club, this event celebrated its 52nd birthday and everyone had a great time. Brian’s scratch built RAF B.E.2c also won the Best in Show award at the Toledo RC Model Expo, the this past April. The 117 inch span biplane is 26.5% scale and is powered by a DLE 55cc gas engine