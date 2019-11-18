WW I Award Winner: Brian Perkins’ Bristol Scout

Close up or on the wing, Brian’s Bristol Scout is an amazing scale masterpiece

There were so many great models and talented RC builders and pilots at the Annual WW1 RC Jamboree, it was impossible to check out all of them at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. One excellent flyer there was Brian Perkins from Kingston, Ontario Canada with his 35% scale Bristol Scout. Brian scratch built his Model-D and it is a true masterpiece. Brian always flies up a storm during the Jamboree and he has won many awards over the years for his efforts. Check out our flightline video interview below: