Debra Cleghorn
4 Comments
Monster Mitchell Bomber!

The amazing 1/3-scale B-25 bomber wowed the spectators and attendees at the Weston Park RC Show in the UK with its performance and its sound! The monsterous 326-pound B-25 Mitchell was flown by Roland Sabatschus, one of three brothers who spent more than 5 years building it. The 20-foot-span bomber is powered by twin 400cc Moki 4-strokes radial gas engines and was controlled by six receivers and 30 servos!! Thanks to  Peter and Dean Coxon (aka Tbobborap1) for capturing this flight on video.

 

Updated: October 1, 2018 — 11:45 AM
4 Comments

  Jim White

    A beautiful model.to few of us can only understand what effort it took to build this plane.It would have been a better video if we could have seen it without the constant chatter from the public address system.

    Reply
  Steve Daly

    Nice B-25,I was wondering who kits those BF-109's

    Reply
  Robert G Clark

    That B-25 is one of the truly great works of modeling the I have ever seen. The person that built is a real craftsman.The wing span is the same as my War FW-190 that I get in to fly it. My hat is off to the guy or guys that built it and fly it.

    Reply
  James R Ingram Jr

    WOW! What an airplane! Huge! My hat is off to him with a great deal of respect.

    Reply

