Monster Mitchell Bomber!

The amazing 1/3-scale B-25 bomber wowed the spectators and attendees at the Weston Park RC Show in the UK with its performance and its sound! The monsterous 326-pound B-25 Mitchell was flown by Roland Sabatschus, one of three brothers who spent more than 5 years building it. The 20-foot-span bomber is powered by twin 400cc Moki 4-strokes radial gas engines and was controlled by six receivers and 30 servos!! Thanks to Peter and Dean Coxon (aka Tbobborap1) for capturing this flight on video.