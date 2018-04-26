Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic & RTF

From Blade:

For those looking to hone their skills on a collective pitch machine, the Blade® 230 S V2 takes the flight experience to the next level. Building off the widely popular platform, this new version adds key improvements geared at growing pilot skills. The new ESC gives even more impressive flight stability and heading hold, creating a clean, confidence inspiring flight experience. Additionally, the newly tuned Spektrum™ AR636 with aluminum bottom case and improved damping makes this heli feel like a whole new machine in the air. Engineered around the abilities of innovative SAFE® technology, its progressive flight mode system makes flying a collective pitch heli more comfortable, even if it’s your first collective pitch helicopter. A reinforced frame and main gear along with metal gear servos and ABS main blades can survive the learning curve and add confidence. The flight and strength improvements make this a blast to fly in your local park or backyard.

Needed to Complete:

BLH1450 – Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic

A multifunction 6+ channel transmitter with Spektrum™ DSMX® 2.4GHz technology

LiPo Battery

Appropriate Charger

Blade 230 S V2 RTF

Nothing! Everything you need is included in the box.

What’s in the box?

(1) Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic or Blade 230 S V2 RTF

(1) Spektrum™ AR636 Receiver

(3) H3050 Micro Cyclic Servo

(1) Brushless ESC

(1) 3900Kv Brushless Motor

(1) User Manual

(1) Spektrum™ DXe Transmitter with DSMX® 2.4GHz Technology (Blade 230 S V2 RTF only)

(1) E-flite® 800mAh 3S Li-Po Flight Battery and Charger (Blade 230 S V2 RTF only)

SAFE Technology

Innovative SAFE Technology makes it easy for anyone to fly helicopters with confidence. Flight modes from self-leveling to full 3D allow you to grow your skills with this helicopter, from beginner & intermediate, to advanced maneuvers.

Progressive Flight Modes

Stability Mode-Limited flight envelope with self-leveling a bank angle limit.

Agility Mode – Full control for sport aerobatics with no bank angle limit.

3D Mode – Turns up the flip and roll rate for 3D capability.

Panic Recovery

Quickly return to level flight with the press of a button should you lose orientation, or get into an uncomfortable situation.

Updated ESC

Newly refined ESC delivers vastly improved performance, reliability, and tail hold.

Updated Main Gear

More robust main gear provides greater durability in the event of a crash.

Metal Gear Cyclic Servos

Durable, digital high speed servos offer precise, high-performance control that every heli pilot craves.

Collective Pitch Rotor System

The collective pitch rotor mechanics of the 230 S have been engineered to give you just the right level of maneuverability for learning aerobatics and inverted flight.

Durable

Impact-resistant ABS main blades and newly reinforced tough composite airframe and tail rotor.

Brushless Motors

The high-speed brushless main and tail motors work together to deliver a simplified drive system that makes the 230 S V2 light weight and responsive.

High Visibility

Vivid canopy and bright main blades and tail make it easy to maintain orientation.

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required

Approximate Flight Time: 7 minutes

Battery: 11.1V 800mAh 3S 30C LiPo Battery

Canopy/Body Material: Plastic

Channels: 6

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flying Weight: 11.96 oz (339g)

Height: 6.46 in (164mm)

Length: 18.66 in (474mm)

Main Blade Material: Plastic

Main Frame Material: Plastic

Main Motor Type: Brushless

Main Rotor Blade Length: 9.25 in (235mm)

Main Rotor Diameter: 21.10 in (536mm)

Main Rotor Head Type: Collective Pitch (CCPM) Flybarless

Skill Level: Level 2

Swashplate Type: 120 degree CCPM

Tail Blade Material: Plastic

Tail Drive: Direct Drive

Tail Motor Type: Brushless

Tail Rotor Diameter: 3.25 in (82.5mm)

Width: 3.54 in (90mm)

#BLH1450 – Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic – $214.99

#BLH1400 – Blade 230 S V2 RTF – $299.99

Visit BladeHelis.com

See more posts about Blade