Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic & RTF

For those looking to hone their skills on a collective pitch machine, the Blade® 230 S V2 takes the flight experience to the next level. Building off the widely popular platform, this new version adds key improvements geared at growing pilot skills. The new ESC gives even more impressive flight stability and heading hold, creating a clean, confidence inspiring flight experience. Additionally, the newly tuned Spektrum™ AR636 with aluminum bottom case and improved damping makes this heli feel like a whole new machine in the air. Engineered around the abilities of innovative SAFE® technology, its progressive flight mode system makes flying a collective pitch heli more comfortable, even if it’s your first collective pitch helicopter. A reinforced frame and main gear along with metal gear servos and ABS main blades can survive the learning curve and add confidence. The flight and strength improvements make this a blast to fly in your local park or backyard.
Needed to Complete:
BLH1450 – Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic
- A multifunction 6+ channel transmitter with Spektrum™ DSMX® 2.4GHz technology
- LiPo Battery
- Appropriate Charger
Blade 230 S V2 RTF
- Nothing! Everything you need is included in the box.
What’s in the box?
(1) Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic or Blade 230 S V2 RTF
(1) Spektrum™ AR636 Receiver
(3) H3050 Micro Cyclic Servo
(1) Brushless ESC
(1) 3900Kv Brushless Motor
(1) User Manual
(1) Spektrum™ DXe Transmitter with DSMX® 2.4GHz Technology (Blade 230 S V2 RTF only)
(1) E-flite® 800mAh 3S Li-Po Flight Battery and Charger (Blade 230 S V2 RTF only)
SAFE Technology
Innovative SAFE Technology makes it easy for anyone to fly helicopters with confidence. Flight modes from self-leveling to full 3D allow you to grow your skills with this helicopter, from beginner & intermediate, to advanced maneuvers.
Progressive Flight Modes
Stability Mode-Limited flight envelope with self-leveling a bank angle limit.
Agility Mode – Full control for sport aerobatics with no bank angle limit.
3D Mode – Turns up the flip and roll rate for 3D capability.
Panic Recovery
Quickly return to level flight with the press of a button should you lose orientation, or get into an uncomfortable situation.
Updated ESC
Newly refined ESC delivers vastly improved performance, reliability, and tail hold.
Updated Main Gear
More robust main gear provides greater durability in the event of a crash.
Metal Gear Cyclic Servos
Durable, digital high speed servos offer precise, high-performance control that every heli pilot craves.
Collective Pitch Rotor System
The collective pitch rotor mechanics of the 230 S have been engineered to give you just the right level of maneuverability for learning aerobatics and inverted flight.
Durable
Impact-resistant ABS main blades and newly reinforced tough composite airframe and tail rotor.
Brushless Motors
The high-speed brushless main and tail motors work together to deliver a simplified drive system that makes the 230 S V2 light weight and responsive.
High Visibility
Vivid canopy and bright main blades and tail make it easy to maintain orientation.
Specs:
Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required
Approximate Flight Time: 7 minutes
Battery: 11.1V 800mAh 3S 30C LiPo Battery
Canopy/Body Material: Plastic
Channels: 6
Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic
Flying Weight: 11.96 oz (339g)
Height: 6.46 in (164mm)
Length: 18.66 in (474mm)
Main Blade Material: Plastic
Main Frame Material: Plastic
Main Motor Type: Brushless
Main Rotor Blade Length: 9.25 in (235mm)
Main Rotor Diameter: 21.10 in (536mm)
Main Rotor Head Type: Collective Pitch (CCPM) Flybarless
Skill Level: Level 2
Swashplate Type: 120 degree CCPM
Tail Blade Material: Plastic
Tail Drive: Direct Drive
Tail Motor Type: Brushless
Tail Rotor Diameter: 3.25 in (82.5mm)
Width: 3.54 in (90mm)
#BLH1450 – Blade 230 S V2 BNF Basic – $214.99
#BLH1400 – Blade 230 S V2 RTF – $299.99
