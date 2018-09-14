Blade Inductrix FPV Brushless BNF Basic [VIDEO]



From Blade:

The Blade® Inductrix® FPV BL BNF® Basic drone brings all the features customers have been asking for in the most capable and feature-packed Inductrix platform yet. SAFE® technology makes flying simple while the ducted propeller design allows you to bounce off walls and objects without crashing! New channel changing video transmitter allows you to specifically tune to your preferred frequency and channel right from your Spektrum™ G2 or greater transmitter. Innovative Meow Mode™ allows you to flip the quadcopter back upright after a crash by quickly reversing the motor direction. The brushless power system brings a totally new experience while maintaining the size, simplicity, and durability that makes it one of the most popular platforms on the market. The On Screen Display now offers vital battery and telemetry data right in your video feed, so you always know where your battery and flight time stands. All this comes in a convenient Bind-N-Fly® Basic package. Add a Spektrum™ transmitter, goggle or monitor, and 1S 500mAh battery plus charger and start your adventure.

SAFE® Technology

Angle Mode:

Keeps you flying fast and in control with renowned self-leveling

Altitude Mode:

Maintains distance from ground while providing self-leveling, perfect for beginners

Agility Mode:

Freshly tuned agility mode takes full advantage of the brushless motors, with no self-leveling and full acrobatic capabilities

Meow™ Mode

Innovative Meow Mode™ will flip a crashed, upside down craft to an upright orientation at the push of a button, no more walk of shame! Just like a cat, the Inductrix FPV BL will always land on its feet.

Channel Changing Video Transmitter

Easily change the channel on your video transmitter without the guesswork. Your G2 Spektrum™ radio lets you specifically select what frequency and channel you want to be on.

Crisp Video

Clean video is relayed via a new CMOS camera and 25mW video transmitter that’s more than capable of traversing larger spaces, and friendly to other pilots.

On Screen Display

The on screen display presents vital battery and telemetry data to your goggles or on your external display screen. Quickly adjust OSD and telemetry settings directly from your transmitter.

New Frame Design

A newly engineered main frame significantly increases the durability of the drone, so crashes are stress-free. The canopy fully protects the camera, video transmitter, and flight controller while the airframe protects the motors and propellers from bumps and crashes.

Bind-N-Fly® Completion

No soldering or tinkering necessary, high performance right out-of-the-box.

Features:

Brushless Motor with micro brushless 4-in-1 ESC

SAFE® technology makes drone flying easy

Channel changing 25mW video transmitter

New durable frame design

4 minute flying time

Needed to Complete:

1S 500mAH battery (UM) and charger

Spektrum™ Transmitter

FPV Monitors or Goggles

What’s in the box?

(1) Blade Inductrix FPV BL BNF Basic

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required

Approximate Flight Time: 4 minutes

Battery: 1s 500

Channels: 6 Channels

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flying Weight: 55 grams

Height: 50 mm

Length: 110 mm

Main Frame Material: Plastic

Main Motor Type: Brushless

Motor Size: 0706 15000kv

Width: 105 mm

Visit BladeHelis.com

See more posts about Blade

