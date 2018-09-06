Blade Inductrix Switch RTF [VIDEO]



From Blade:

One of the most unique products on the market, the Blade® Inductrix® Switch is truly the best of both worlds. This Innovative design builds off the successful Inductrix platform with an exclusive snap-together design that quickly changes from a micro drone into a hovercraft! It’s literally two vehicles in one! Hovercraft mode allows you to drive on multiple surfaces and with a simple stick command transforms into a flying drone. It takes seconds to convert with no wiring changes required. The durable molded plastic design and foam skirt can take punishment for worry-free flights and drives. Programmable LED lights make racing fun. Better yet, everything you need to start flying and driving is included in the box and a wide-variety of parts available means repairs are easy.

SAFE® Technology

Drone:

SAFE Angle mode: Self-leveling and limited pitch and bank angles keeps the craft stable and level when you let off the sticks

Hovercraft:

One-Stick Mode: Single stick control mode mixes pillow and control motors on one stick, making hovercraft control simple.

Two-Stick Mode: Two stick control mode places thrust and steering control on the left transmitter stick, and pillow and control on the right, offering improved control in hovercraft mode.

Switch it up!

With its unique snap-in modular design, the Inductrix Switch quickly transforms from a hovercraft to a drone in seconds. No tools required, and you don’t even have to unplug the battery! Change the flight controller programming from drone to hovercraft with simple stick commands. The on-board LED will indicate which mode you are in.

Durable

Molded EPP foam skirt offers superb durability when inevitably bumping into walls, doors, or sliding around outside. EPP’s anti-dent features will keep the foam skirt looking like-new long after you take it out of the box. The rigid molded plastic of the main quad frame is extremely durable to take bumps and crashes. If you do end of cracking the frame, the removable and replaceable ducts make it easy to swap one out without having to replace the whole frame! Conformal coated board and electronics make the hovercraft, and drone, splash proof! The Inductrix Switch hovercraft will float with ease and zip around on calm water without concern about the water below, even if it flips over!

Versatile

Efficient airflow diversion in the EPP foam skirt and variable pillow control allow the Inductrix Switch to glide across multiple surfaces including carpet, concrete, asphalt, packed earth, and much more. A circular rounded nose makes it difficult for to get stuck against a wall. Simply add left or right power, and the hovercraft rolls out to a controllable area. In drone mode, any indoor space is your playground. Just pop the craft out and go.

Programmable LEDs

Choose your LED color with simple stick commands straight from the transmitter, perfect for flying or scooting around with friends.

Optional FPV Camera

Dedicated mounting position on the front of the hovercraft and simple plug on the board is ready to host the optional FPV camera with On Screen Display. Vital data such as battery voltage, video frequency and channel, run time, and call sign displayed right on your screen. Change your video channel directly from the OSD, even on the stock MLP4 transmitter. From a Spektrum Gen.2 transmitter, channel and frequency can be selected in the video transmitter menu.

Ready-To-Fly. Ready-To-Hover.

Everything you need right in the box including the transmitter, flight battery and charger. Spektrum Ready DSMX protocol lets you use your existing Spektrum transmitter.

Features:

Hovercraft and Inductrix® all-in-one – Modular design makes it easy to change modes on the fly.

Molded plastic body makes bumps worry free

In quad mode, SAFE® Technology makes flying easy even for beginners

Blade® MLP4DSM 4CH Transmitter, 2.4GHz

Programmable LED lights

Easily upgradeable

Needed to Complete:

Nothing! Everything is included.

What’s in the box?

(1) Blade Inductrix Switch

(1) 2.4GHz 4-Channel Transmitter

(1) 1S 25C 150mAh LiPo Battery

(1) 1S USB Li-Po Charger

(4) AA Batteries

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required

Approximate Flight Time: 4 minutes

Completion Level: Ready-to-Fly

Flying Weight: 38 g

Height: 60 mm

Length: 119 mm

Main Frame Material: Plastic

Main Motor Type: Brushed

Motor Size: 6 mm

Propeller Size: 30 mm

Recommended Motor Battery: 1s 200mAh

Type: Multirotor

Width: 119 mm

#BLH9800 – Blade Inductrix Switch RTF – $79.99

