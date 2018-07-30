Blade Ozone RTF & BNF Basic Quadcopter [VIDEO]

From Blade:

Achieve first-flight success with the Blade® Ozone™ RTF. The Ozone brings an intimidation-free and easy experience for new pilots looking for a multirotor trainer. Innovative SAFE® Technology gives pilots a confidence-inspiring flight experience, even if they have never flown before. From the lightweight and strong carbon fiber and impact-resistant frame to the easy repairs, this quadcopter makes learning to fly easy. LEDs adorn each arm making orientation easy to maintain. A removable 1S LiPo battery drives efficient and light brushed motors for long flight times. This RTF package comes with everything you need, including the flight battery, USB charger, and Spektrum™ 2.4GHz transmitter.

Brushed Motors

Efficient brushed motors contribute to long flight times while maintaining a light profile.

Easy Maintenance

Simple construction and low part count make maintaining the Ozone stress-free. Easy-to-replace arms, propellers, and motors help get you back in the air quickly should you need any repairs.

Replaceable LiPo battery

The widely available 1S battery is replaceable, so you have minimal downtime before your next flight.

Indoor/Outdoor

The size of the Ozone allows it to be flown both indoors and out.

Bind-N-Fly® Basic (BLH9750)

BNF convenience means no more extra transmitters. Just bind your DSM2®/DSMX® transmitter to your aircraft and you’re ready to fly.

Ready-To-Fly (BLH9700)

The RTF version comes with everything you need in one box. Simply charge the included flight battery, bind to the included transmitter, and your taking to the skies.

Needed to Complete:

BLH9700

Nothing! Everything you need is included in the box.

BLH9750

Multifunction 6+ channel transmitter with Spektrum™ DSMX® 2.4GHz technology

1S 500mAh Lipo Battery

Suitable Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) Ozone RTF with SAFE Technology

(1) Spektrum™ 2.4GHz transmitter (BLH9700 only)

(1) 1S 500mAh Flight Battery (BLH9700 only)

(1) USB Charger (BLH9700 only)

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required

Approximate Flight Time: 3-5 minutes

Battery: 1s 500mAh

Canopy/Body Material: Plastic

Channels: 4

Completion Level: Ready-to-Fly

Flying Weight: 75g

Height: 56mm

Length: 172mm

Main Blade Material: Plastic

Main Frame Material: Plastic

Main Motor Type: Brushed

Main Rotor Diameter: 65mm

Type: Multi-Rotor

Width: 172mm

#BLH9700 – Ozone RTF with SAFE Technology – $99.99

#BLH9750 – Ozone BNF Basic with SAFE Technology – $69.99

Visit BladeHelis.com

See more posts about Blade