Blade Scimitar 170 FPV RTF & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Blade® Scimitar™ 170 FPV RTF brings a combination of convenience and performance to a 4″ racer, perfect for backyard cruising or racing with friends. Feature-rich and ready to go, the Scimitar 170 includes everything you need to be flying right out of the box. The 4S power system consists of 1407-3000Kv motors for remarkable response and power and 20A 4-in-1 ESC with BLHeli-S and Dhot 600 compatibility. A F3 flight controller efficiently handles the quad, while relaying the user-configurable data to the on-screen display via the Betaflight OSD. A 600TVL CMOS camera with 2.1mm lens transmits video through the Spektrum™ variable power video transmitter to an included Spektrum DVR monitor. Additionally, you can change your frequency and channel directly from your Spektrum radio and choose between 25, 200, and 600mW power modes. Everything is contained in an impact-resistant pod. All the vital electronics are protected and you still have easy access to the USB port and video transmitter. Additionally, optional propeller guards to help protect your propellers, motors, and frame in the event of a crash (not capable with included transmitter). Don’t want the added weight? Simply remove them from the new interlocking motor bolts with a twist, no tools required.

Features:

4″ propellers

F3 Flight Controller: Betaflight & Betaflight OSD

4-in-1 20A ESC: BLHeli-S & DShot 600 compatible

1407-2820KV FPV Racing Motor

Video transmitter: 25/200/600mW 32 channel, variable power, and Spektrum TX control

Camera: 600TVL CMOS w/ 2.1mm lens

Durable 4mm carbon fiber frame with replaceable arms

Injection molded plastic pod: Covers all vital components

Spektrum Telemetry RX: Provides valuable flight data and allows for forward programming of VTX and FC

SPECIFICATIONS:

Type: Multi Rotor

Completion Level: RTF

Main Rotor Head Type: Multi-Rotor

Main Blade Material: Plastic

Main rotor Blade Length (Range): 4”

Main Motor Size (Range): 1407-3000Kv

Battery: 4s 1000mAh

Length: 170mm

Height: 47mm

Main Frame Material: Carbon

Flying Weight (Required): 416g

Approximate Flight Time: 3 minutes

Number of Channels: 6

Experience Level: Beginner

Recommended Environment: Indoor/Outdoor

Assembly Required: No

Approx Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

#BLH02200 – Scimitar 170 FPV RTF – $499.99

#BLH02250 – Scimitar 170 FPV BNF Basic – $299.99

