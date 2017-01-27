Hyperion 900x250
  1. John

    Brilliant

  2. Michael Clark

    Way cool!

  3. Brian

    Wow, impressive. Wonder what a large rc turbine engine would do in that thing?

  4. JOHN DEMOSS

    Fantastic: If I wasn’t going on 80 yo I would join class today. Wish you much success.

  5. Mike Hickman

    About 8o grand. Kind of expensive

  6. Phil

    My son turned me on to this glider website back in 2014. YOU ought to see their electric powered glider. It is incredible.

  7. Mark Maynard

    A Fred Flintstones Glider. Yaba Daba DO. Looks like a lot of fun.

  8. Anthony Marcario

    Bitchen,If I was younger and did not get dizzy from my 4 medications there is nothing in the world that would stop me from owning one .Dude,you are so lucky!

  9. José Fabian

    Amaizing

