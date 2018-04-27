Boeing Phantom Ray — first flight April 27

2011. The Phantom Ray, a stealthy unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) developed internally by Boeing takes flight. As part of Boeing’s Project Reblue, Boeing developed the Phantom Ray to take on autonomous missions that will include reconnaissance, ground attack and autonomous refueling, as well as suppression of enemy air defenses and seek and destroy missions. The Phantom Ray was designed by the Boeing Phantom Works, and is a development of it earlier X-45 prototype. (NASA photo)