Calling all builders!

The editors at MAN are starting to work on our annual Plans Guide. This year we’d like to do something new, but we need your help! If you’ve built a model from Model Airplane News plans, send us a photo with the name of the plane and a few comments (why you picked it, any mods, and any tips worth sharing, etc.). Send an email to MAN@airage.com and we’ll make you famous! Plus, if we feature your photo, we’ll give you a free year’s subscription to the all-access Model Airplane News Membership site.

Pictured above is the Liberty Sport B (X07861), designed by Roger Stern and shown with his son in the July 1986 issue of MAN.