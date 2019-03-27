CARF Models at Florida Jets

Lots of CARF Models jets at Florida Jets. Andreas Gietz was also on hand enjoying the event flying his A-4 “Lady Jesse”. Here are some pix of some of the Mephistos jets and pilots from the last day of the event. This airplane undoubtedly created a league of its own at Florida Jets. Photos courtesy of Andreas Gietz.
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE RC AIRCRAFT AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95,
or 1 year of Electric Flight
for only $24.95