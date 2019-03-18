Cessna 172 Skyhawk

A four-place, single-engine private aircraft, the Cessna 172 is considered the most successful light plane ever built. First Ԁown in 1955, the earlier models were straight-tail fastback models, and later variations were equipped with the now characteristic swept tail and wraparound rear-cabin window. The Cessna 172 found its way into military service as the T-41 Mescalero and was also used by the United States Border Patrol for surveillance along the U.S./Mexico border, so there are plenty of of attractive paint schemes to choose from.

