Chief Aircraft’s Hot New Lineup

Now available for pre-order at Chief RC are Wind RC jets, Danieric DE-3D jets and Flight Model RC airplanes. With over 15 different models and 30 different color schemes to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect model to fit your flying needs. Jets ranging from 1.8m to 3.4m in size and carbon/balsa hybrid ARFs up to 91-inch wingspan. Chief RC also offers a wide range of turbines, engines and the electronics you need for any airplane or jet build. With over 40 years of experience our staff can help you find the perfect airframe and setup for your next project. For sales inquiries, email jetshop@chiefaircraft.com.