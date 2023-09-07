Chief Aircraft’s Hot New Lineup

Now available for pre-order at Chief RC are Wind RC jets, Danieric DE-3D jets and Flight Model RC airplanes. With over 15 different models and 30 different color schemes to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect model to fit your flying needs. Jets ranging from 1.8m to 3.4m in size and carbon/balsa hybrid ARFs up to 91-inch wingspan. Chief RC also offers a wide range of turbines, engines and the electronics you need for any airplane or jet build. With over 40 years of experience our staff can help you find the perfect airframe and setup for your next project. For sales inquiries, email jetshop@chiefaircraft.com.

 

Wind RC 2.7m Rafale Turbine Jet PNP

 

Wind RC Pilatus PC-21 Turboprop PNP

 

Danieric 2.2m DE-3D Sport Jet

 

Flight Model 91″ VOTEC 322 60-80cc ARF

 

Wind RC 2m Viper Turbine Jet PNP

 

Wind RC T7A Turbine Jet PNP

 

Wind RC P-38 Lightning Twin Engine PNP w/retracts

 

Wind RC MB-339 Turbine Jet PNP w/ retracts

 

Flight Model Outlaw Double Decker 1.2m PNP

 

Flight Model 96″ Super Decathlon 35-40cc

