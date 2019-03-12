Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Clamping for Hardwoods

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
Clamping for Hardwoods

When it comes to balsa parts, you can simply use T-Pins to hold them in place while the glue dries, but this is more difficult for lite ply and plywood parts. Here’s a great way to clamp them in place. Cut a couple of lengths of silicone fuel tubing and stick your pins though them, now you can overlap the end of the tubes to securely hold the part in place without having to drive the pin through the part. Works great!

Updated: March 6, 2019 — 9:06 AM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2019
WordPress Lightbox