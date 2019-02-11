CLASSICS OVER GEORGIA

Wow! Get your WW I aircraft ready! This new RC event is for models of any size, any power, as long as they are models of full-size aircraft from between 1903 and 1938! Mark your calendar for May 23-25. AMA sanction #7387. $25.00 Entry Fee.

The event will be flying off a 1,500 foot grass runway and the field has 30/50amp RV service with water hook ups. Also on site are air conditioned his/her restrooms with showers.

For more information contact CD: Mark Chapman mc2fastnlow@comcast.net 904-705-3178

Site location: Heath/Green Sky Ranch 248 Wells Cemetery Rd. Hinesville, Ga. 31313. GPS 31.84479 – 81.6125

For RV reservations contact Dan Green 912-660-4343.