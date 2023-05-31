At MAN, we’ve always had a soft spot for the Corsair F4U. One was featured on the magazine back in 1943, and of course many others have graced the cover over the decades since. Be sure to take the video tour of this RC bent-wing beauty–the detail and sound are both amazing. Check out the realistic flying complete with a smooth landing!
Up Close with a Detailed Corsair!
Buenos dias amigos, siempre he deseado construir este modelo de avión Corsair F4U, si alguien de ustedes puede ayudarme a localizar planos de construcción para comprarlo, agradecería su colaboración, un cordial saludo a todos y !!! BUEN VUELO ¡¡¡