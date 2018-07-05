July 4 25% off sale 900x250
From the Cockpit RC Jet Video

Gerry Yarrish
2 Comments
We all love to think about what it would be like to get into our RC planes and take a flight around the field. But this video from the canopy cam on Peter Doupnik’s turbine-powered Diamond jet while flying at the recent 2018 Carp RC Jet Rally is the smoothest and best we’ve seen.

The model jet’s airspeed can reach over 200mph, so it covers a lot of sky on this impressive cockpit view video view. Thanks to David Gray for posting this footage.

Updated: July 5, 2018 — 9:32 AM
  1. Gary Lessard

    Pete is a good friend and a very experienced pilot. Great to see some recognition.

    The Diamond looks like something from Star Wars and is extremely slick.

  2. Vic Minetola

    I can’t help it: I just love the cockpit POV’s. Love the sound also. Great, precice flying too.

