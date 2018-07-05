From the Cockpit RC Jet Video

We all love to think about what it would be like to get into our RC planes and take a flight around the field. But this video from the canopy cam on Peter Doupnik’s turbine-powered Diamond jet while flying at the recent 2018 Carp RC Jet Rally is the smoothest and best we’ve seen.

The model jet’s airspeed can reach over 200mph, so it covers a lot of sky on this impressive cockpit view video view. Thanks to David Gray for posting this footage.