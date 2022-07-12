Colossal CH-46 Sea Knight

At the Winston-Salem RC Club’s Freedom Fest Fun-Fly, Mark Smith, a Vario team pilot and dealer from Charlotte, North Carolina stopped by and flew his CH-46 helicopter. The full-scale CH-46 was manufactured by Boeing Vertol and saw service from the Vietnam War until retired in 2014 when it was replaced by the MV-22 Osprey.

Mark’s model features an 8-foot fuselage and six 1000 mm blades. It is a behemoth machine! It uses a single Kontronik Pyro 800 motor with a Kontronik 200-amp speed control and two 6S 10,000mAh batteries. This setup enables flights of up to 8 minutes. Mark says it is a baby in the air! Note the cargo ramp opening at 2:36 and again at 4:10.

BY GREGORY GEE