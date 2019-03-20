Coming Soon: E-flite Pitts S-1S

Here’s a sneak peek of a Flight Report coming soon in MAN magazine. Put through its paces by long-time contributor Rich Uravitch, the E-flite Pitts S-1S aerobatic biplane is an officially licensed replica of the full-scale aerobatic icon. The new biplane distinctly captures the revolutionary Pitts outlines while the molded EPO construction helps present scale detail with a high level of durability. Even though installing and removing the wings is incredibly simple and tool-free, this beautiful biplane is sized so you’ll never need to take it apart. Ballistic vertical climbs, dizzying snaps, crisp rolls and sharp corners are just a few of its specialties. Scale pilots will appreciate its smooth flight performance and level of detail, while everyone will enjoy its power system versatility. Whether you choose to fly this one-of-a-kind aerobat on a 3S or 4S LiPo, this Pitts S-1S biplane delivers excitement! Watch for the review in the July issue of Model Airplane News.