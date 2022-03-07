Corsair Metal Canopy Frame

William Warburton is building a heavily modified, totally scaled-out Gold Edition Top Flite Corsair, and he has shared some of this aircraft’s special details with us. Check out the canopy frame in process!

William writes: I fabricated the canopy frame from 0.016-inch brass sheeting material. I made a paper tracing of the canopy frame from the clear plastic canopy/windshield, then I transferred it to a piece of 1/64-inch plywood (for rigidity). I used the plywood template to transfer all the drillings and cuttings needed onto the brass sheet. I also made a jig that holds together the canopy frame and attaches to the jamb frame during soldering.

PHOTOS BY WILLIAM WARBURTON