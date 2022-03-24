Corsair Folding Wing Mechanism

William Warburton is building a heavily modified, totally scaled-out Gold Edition Top Flite Corsair, and he has shared some of this aircraft’s special details with us. Check out his aircraft’s RC folding wing mechanics in process!

William writes: I fabricated this from scratch, it is made from aircraft-grade aluminum.Took a few months to get the bugs worked out but works great. The folding and retracting is provided by linear actuators.

Note: On the picture that displays the fasteners; the stainless steel bolt picture @ the right side at the bottom is made from ‘Multiphase’ (MP35N), a nickel-cobalt base alloy which has tensile strength of 150,000 PSI. I use these bolts to fasten the wing folding panels together. Bolts that are manufactured with this material are used by the aircraft industry in full-size jet engines.

