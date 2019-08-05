WW II Air War 900x250
Dawn Patrol Long Island Style!

Gerry Yarrish
The Long Island Skyhawks hosted their 8th annual giant scale Dawn Patrol event and they had an amazing time doing it! With flying kicking off at the crack of dawn, (about 5:15am) and lasting until well into dusk (8:15pm), this group of World War One RC pilots really know how to put on a show! Watch for a detailed event article in the December issue of MAN! There were more giant scale WW I warbirds than ever before.

Updated: August 5, 2019 — 2:38 PM
