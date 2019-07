This weekend if you are on Long Island, or need an excuse to get aboard the the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson Ferry, pack up your WW I aircraft and head to the Long Island Skyhawks flying field! August 1 – 3 the event will be in full swing, and there will be lots of giant scale biplanes and triplanes to check out. Plus food and drink and clam chowder! See ya there!

