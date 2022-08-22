Detailed Scale Kamov KA32A

You don’t see this every day! The Kamov KA is a military helicopter developed for the Soviet Navy and currently in service in various countries including Ukraine, South Korea, and India. It has coaxial rotors, thus removing the need for a tail rotor. Check out this highly detailed scale build weighing in at 84 pounds and with an 8 foot, 2 inch rotor diameter. An amazing scale build, bravo!
