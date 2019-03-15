Log In
DIY Magnetic Screwdriver

Gerry Yarrish
If you have difficulty getting screws installed deep in your model’s fuselage, here’s a simply way to retain the screws on the end of your screwdriver. Simply place a small rare-earth magnet on the screwdriver’s shaft and the screws will stay pit on the end. These magnets are available at most home improvement stores and some hobby shops. Plus they are much cheaper than magnetized screwdrivers at the hardware store.

Updated: March 6, 2019 — 9:21 AM
