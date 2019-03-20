DIY Scale RC Aeronca Champ

Hey how many of you have flown in the classic Aeronca Champ? If you are over 40 we bet a lot of you have fond memories of that first solo or for the more daring, that first intro to a spin! Wow!!! Coming soon is a construction article for this classic light plane and it is a Pat Tritle design. With a 42 inch span, and lightweight construction, this RC project will be a fun and enjoyable project for anyone wanting to try building their own scale flyer. Weighing in at a scant 11.7 oz. with a 740mAh 2S LiPo battery onboard, all you need is a basic 4-channel radio and mini servos! Watch for this in an upcoming issue of MAN.
